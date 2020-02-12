YayYo, Inc.[YAYO] stock saw a move by -63.46% on Thursday, touching 7.24 million. Based on the recent volume, YayYo, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of YAYO shares recorded 29.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] stock additionally went down by -64.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -66.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of YAYO stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, YAYO shares showcased N/A. YAYO saw -91.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -61.67% compared to high within the same period of time.

YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ:YAYO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 4.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 23 Mar (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YayYo, Inc. [YAYO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] sitting at -187.31 and its Gross Margin at +27.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -62.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -187.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -194.30%. Its Return on Assets is -332.57.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 146.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] earns $137,062 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.07 and its Current Ratio is 0.07. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] has 29.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 4.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -61.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] a Reliable Buy?

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.