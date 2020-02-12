Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] took an upward turn with a change of -47.07%, trading at the price of $0.55 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.96 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 536.13K shares for that time period. ZSAN monthly volatility recorded 7.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.48%. PS value for ZSAN stocks is with PB recorded at 1.78.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -51.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.22. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.77. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 22.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -33.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 14.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.