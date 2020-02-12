Zynga Inc.[ZNGA] stock saw a move by 0.88% on Thursday, touching 3.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Zynga Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZNGA shares recorded 954.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock additionally went up by +14.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZNGA stock is set at 39.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.32% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZNGA shares showcased 13.28% increase. ZNGA saw -1.89% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.83 to 6.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.74.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 6 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] sitting at -20.60 and its Gross Margin at +60.35, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Zynga Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -25.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.99.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has 954.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.83 to 6.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 4.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] a Reliable Buy?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.