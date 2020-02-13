Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] gained by 4.84% on the last trading session, reaching $15.05 price per share at the time. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. represents 69.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.04B with the latest information.

The Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. traded at the price of $15.05 with 4.77 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADVM shares recorded 1.26M.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 16.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.35.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] sitting at -4533.56.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.20%. Its Return on Equity is -37.71, and its Return on Assets is -34.97. These metrics suggest that this Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,352.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] earns $19,659 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 19.48 and its Current Ratio is 19.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has 69.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 16.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 338.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 18.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.47. This RSI suggests that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.