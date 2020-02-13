The share price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] inclined by $0.54, presently trading at $0.55. The company’s shares saw 18.28% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.47 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AVEO jumped by +0.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.34% compared to 0.01 of all time high it touched on 02/11/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.58%, while additionally dropping -9.20% during the last 12 months. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.33% increase from the current trading price.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -481.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] earns $318,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] has 169.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $92.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 1.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 6.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.