Avis Budget Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] shares went higher by 5.91% from its previous closing of $38.60, now trading at the price of $40.88, also adding 2.28 points. Is CAR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CAR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 72.49M float and a +15.25% run over in the last seven days. CAR share price has been hovering between $38.77 and $23.86 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.86 to 38.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 19 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] sitting at +8.40 and its Gross Margin at +24.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is 33.43, and its Return on Assets is 0.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3,329.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 97.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3,323.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.69 and P/E Ratio of 17.97. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] earns $304,133 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has 73.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.86 to 38.77. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.35. This RSI suggests that Avis Budget Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.