The share price of Builders FirstSource, Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] inclined by $26.68, presently trading at $27.79. The company’s shares saw 122.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.50 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BLDR jumped by +10.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.61% compared to 2.55 of all time high it touched on 02/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.41%, while additionally gaining 96.32% during the last 12 months. Builders FirstSource, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.45. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.66% increase from the current trading price.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.50 to 27.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.68.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] sitting at +4.78 and its Gross Margin at +23.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 42.20, and its Return on Assets is 6.81. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 261.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 259.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.50 and P/E Ratio of 13.93. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] earns $514,985 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] has 118.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.50 to 27.58. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.