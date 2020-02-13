Callaway Golf Company [ELY] saw a change by 4.56% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.71. The company is holding 98.44M shares with keeping 92.44M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -11.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.73%, trading +12.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 98.44M shares valued at 2.12 million were bought and sold.

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.49 to 22.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.85.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 14 May (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callaway Golf Company [ELY] sitting at +10.61 and its Gross Margin at +46.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 15.24, and its Return on Assets is 10.25. These metrics suggest that this Callaway Golf Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.11 and P/E Ratio of 24.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] earns $517,848 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 1.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has 98.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.49 to 22.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callaway Golf Company [ELY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Callaway Golf Company [ELY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.