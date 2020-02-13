Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.[CBIO] stock saw a move by -20.59% on Thursday, touching 1.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CBIO shares recorded 12.02M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] stock additionally went down by -17.15% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 17.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CBIO stock is set at -3.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by 38.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CBIO shares showcased 10.06% increase. CBIO saw -41.47% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.52 to 10.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.99.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] sitting at -563700.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.03. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] earns $286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 25.83 and its Current Ratio is 25.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] has 12.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $96.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.52 to 10.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 9.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. [CBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.