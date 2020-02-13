Cerner Corporation[CERN] stock saw a move by 0.00% on Thursday, touching 782398. Based on the recent volume, Cerner Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CERN shares recorded 314.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cerner Corporation [CERN] stock could reach median target price of $81.00.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] stock additionally went down by -2.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CERN stock is set at 30.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by 15.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CERN shares showcased 8.18% increase. CERN saw -5.22% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 41.42% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.22 to 80.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.68.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cerner Corporation [CERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerner Corporation [CERN] sitting at +10.55 and its Gross Margin at +79.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.45, and its Return on Assets is 7.78. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CERN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 2.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] has 314.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.22 to 80.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerner Corporation [CERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerner Corporation [CERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.