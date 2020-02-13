Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ: CBLI] shares went higher by 7.79% from its previous closing of $2.02, now trading at the price of $2.18, also adding 0.16 points. Is CBLI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 696825 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CBLI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.96M float and a +1.40% run over in the last seven days. CBLI share price has been hovering between $4.90 and $0.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.02.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 5 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] sitting at -421.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 320.00%. Its Return on Equity is -966.05, and its Return on Assets is -51.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CBLI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 44.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] earns $71,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] has 10.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 335.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.41, which indicates that it is 15.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.