CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] saw a change by 3.17% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.54. The company is holding 151.06M shares with keeping 144.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.24% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.64%, trading +14.07% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 151.06M shares valued at 2.91 million were bought and sold.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 19.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 4 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] sitting at -2.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.20%. Its Return on Equity is -7.67, and its Return on Assets is -0.97. These metrics suggest that this CNO Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.57.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.75 and P/E Ratio of 7.33. These metrics all suggest that CNO Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] earns $1,371,030 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 7.34.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] has 151.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 19.30. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 3.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] a Reliable Buy?

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.