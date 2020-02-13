Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] saw a change by 12.68% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.58. The company is holding 38.90M shares with keeping 18.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 51.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -82.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.73%, trading +47.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 38.90M shares valued at 1.28 million were bought and sold.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Fundamental Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -155.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.25, which indicates that it is 7.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.