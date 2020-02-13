Coupa Software Incorporated[COUP] stock saw a move by 0.01% on Thursday, touching 650441. Based on the recent volume, Coupa Software Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COUP shares recorded 64.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock could reach median target price of $171.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock additionally went up by +5.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COUP stock is set at 72.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COUP shares showcased 19.92% increase. COUP saw -5.11% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 99.24% compared to high within the same period of time.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.00 to 174.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $165.36.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] sitting at -17.48 and its Gross Margin at +67.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.60%. Its Return on Equity is -20.05, and its Return on Assets is -8.46. These metrics suggest that this Coupa Software Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -292.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 134.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] earns $216,611 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has 64.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.00 to 174.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 3.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.