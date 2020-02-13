Digital Turbine, Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went up by 1.47% or 0.1 points up from its previous closing price of $6.79. The stock reached $6.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, APPS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +12.91% in the period of the last 7 days.

APPS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.83, at one point touching $5.95. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.83. The 52-week high currently stands at $9.13 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 132.53% after the recent low of $2.65.

Digital Turbine, Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 9.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 1 Jun (In 109 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] sitting at +3.33 and its Gross Margin at +33.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is -13.44, and its Return on Assets is -5.08. These metrics suggest that this Digital Turbine, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 81.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 213.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] earns $643,286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] has 86.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $590.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 9.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 8.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.