Discover Financial Services [DFS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $75.62 after DFS shares went down by -0.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.73 to 92.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.04.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at +27.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60%. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 25.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.64. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.55.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 317.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.73 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.