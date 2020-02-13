The share price of Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] inclined by $61.27, presently trading at $60.83. The company’s shares saw 2.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $59.62 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as XOM fall by -1.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.18% compared to -0.95 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.22%, while additionally dropping -18.74% during the last 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $74.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.47% increase from the current trading price.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.62 to 83.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 24 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] sitting at +7.09 and its Gross Margin at +7.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has 4.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $260.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.62 to 83.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.