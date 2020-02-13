Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.[FIS] stock saw a move by 4.55% on Thursday, touching 3.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FIS shares recorded 618.29M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] stock could reach median target price of $165.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] stock additionally went up by +4.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FIS stock is set at 38.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FIS shares showcased 9.72% increase. FIS saw 2.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.71% compared to high within the same period of time.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE:FIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.73 to 150.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $147.96.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] sitting at +20.29 and its Gross Margin at +33.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.50. These metrics suggest that this Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.08 and P/E Ratio of 72.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] earns $179,213 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has 618.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $91.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.73 to 150.93. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.