FLIR Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: FLIR] stock went up by 1.11% or 0.65 points up from its previous closing price of $58.35. The stock reached $59.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FLIR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +8.99% in the period of the last 7 days.

FLIR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $58.43, at one point touching $56.645. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $58.43. The 52-week high currently stands at $58.43 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.77% after the recent low of $44.18.

FLIR Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:FLIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.18 to 58.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.35.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] sitting at +20.02 and its Gross Margin at +50.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 15.22, and its Return on Assets is 10.10. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FLIR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.32 and P/E Ratio of 30.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] earns $486,623 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.98 and its Current Ratio is 4.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] has 136.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.18 to 58.43. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.49. This RSI suggests that FLIR Systems, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.