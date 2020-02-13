Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went down by -1.48% or -0.36 points down from its previous closing price of $24.61. The stock reached $24.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.75% in the period of the last 7 days.

BEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $25.63, at one point touching $24.53. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $25.63. The 52-week high currently stands at $35.82 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.00% after the recent low of $24.47.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.47 to 35.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.61.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] sitting at +26.84 and its Gross Margin at +66.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.96, and its Return on Assets is 8.19. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BEN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 9.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] earns $598,854 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has 506.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.47 to 35.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 2.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.