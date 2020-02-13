FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] took an upward turn with a change of 47.18%, trading at the price of $0.72 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while FTS International, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 641.05K shares for that time period. FTSI monthly volatility recorded 12.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.94%. PS value for FTSI stocks is 0.07 with PB recorded at 1.14.

FTS International, Inc. [NYSE:FTSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 12.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 13 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FTS International, Inc. [FTSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] sitting at +20.62 and its Gross Margin at +27.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 50.30%. Its Return on Assets is 86.57.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 470.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 470.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] earns $867,022 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.59 and its Current Ratio is 3.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] has 117.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 12.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FTS International, Inc. [FTSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FTS International, Inc. [FTSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.