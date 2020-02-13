GrafTech International Ltd.[EAF] stock saw a move by -1.55% on Thursday, touching 1.23 million. Based on the recent volume, GrafTech International Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EAF shares recorded 290.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock additionally went down by -0.78% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EAF stock is set at -25.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EAF shares showcased -6.94% decrease. EAF saw -33.81% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.83% compared to high within the same period of time.

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 15.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] sitting at +54.39 and its Gross Margin at +58.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.00%. These measurements indicate that GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 88.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 91.70%. Its Return on Assets is 49.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 118.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.68 and its Current Ratio is 3.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has 290.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.