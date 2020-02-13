Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] opened at N/A and closed at $58.77 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $59.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] had 1.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.82%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $53.58 during that period and HES managed to take a rebound to $74.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.58 to 74.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.77.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hess Corporation [HES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hess Corporation [HES] sitting at +9.02 and its Gross Margin at +15.13, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Equity is -4.44, and its Return on Assets is -1.89. These metrics suggest that this Hess Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64. companyname [HES] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.26.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.26.

Hess Corporation [HES] has 313.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.58 to 74.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 2.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hess Corporation [HES] a Reliable Buy?

Hess Corporation [HES] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.