HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] shares went higher by 1.12% from its previous closing of $22.23, now trading at the price of $22.48, also adding 0.25 points. Is HPQ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 12.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HPQ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.42B float and a +3.21% run over in the last seven days. HPQ share price has been hovering between $24.09 and $15.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.93 to 24.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of HP Inc. [HPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HP Inc. [HPQ] sitting at +6.53 and its Gross Margin at +18.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 81.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 112.30%. Its Return on Assets is 9.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 130.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HP Inc. [HPQ] earns $1,041,625 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.57 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

HP Inc. [HPQ] has 1.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.93 to 24.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 1.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.47. This RSI suggests that HP Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is HP Inc. [HPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HP Inc. [HPQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.