ImmunoGen, Inc.[IMGN] stock saw a move by 4.59% on Thursday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, ImmunoGen, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IMGN shares recorded 183.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] stock could reach median target price of $5.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] stock additionally went up by +4.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IMGN stock is set at -2.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by 61.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IMGN shares showcased 81.94% increase. IMGN saw -14.45% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 197.73% compared to high within the same period of time.

ImmunoGen, Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.01.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 14 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] sitting at -295.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,369.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,133.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 65.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] earns $180,561 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.95 and its Current Ratio is 3.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has 183.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $961.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.62, which indicates that it is 7.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.