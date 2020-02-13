International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] opened at N/A and closed at $139.39 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $135.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] had 1.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $104.86 during that period and IFF managed to take a rebound to $152.95 in the last 52 weeks.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.86 to 152.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.39.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 4 May (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] sitting at +17.60 and its Gross Margin at +41.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.64, and its Return on Assets is 3.81. These metrics suggest that this International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.04 and P/E Ratio of 33.95. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] earns $305,965 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.65 and its Current Ratio is 2.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has 108.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.86 to 152.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 1.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] a Reliable Buy?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.