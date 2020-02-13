Fortress Biotech, Inc.[FBIO] stock saw a move by 7.46% on Thursday, touching 730226. Based on the recent volume, Fortress Biotech, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FBIO shares recorded 70.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] stock additionally went up by +13.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FBIO stock is set at 27.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by 77.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FBIO shares showcased 78.67% increase. FBIO saw -2.04% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 140.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 2.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.68.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] sitting at -446.38 and its Gross Margin at +72.03.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -146.90%. Its Return on Equity is -268.30, and its Return on Assets is -37.74. These metrics suggest that this Fortress Biotech, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4,292.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 97.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -11.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3,264.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.54. Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.88.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] earns $305,477 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.99 and its Current Ratio is 2.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] has 70.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $188.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.54, which indicates that it is 6.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. [FBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.