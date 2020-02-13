Generac Holdings Inc.[GNRC] stock saw a move by 3.17% on Thursday, touching 13.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Generac Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GNRC shares recorded 63.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock could reach median target price of $108.00.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock additionally went up by +9.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GNRC stock is set at 121.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by 18.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GNRC shares showcased 55.23% increase. GNRC saw 1.31% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 130.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.41 to 112.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $110.23.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] sitting at +17.70 and its Gross Margin at +34.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is 33.37, and its Return on Assets is 9.91. These metrics all suggest that Generac Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 121.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 115.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.51 and P/E Ratio of 27.61. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] earns $357,250 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has 63.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.41 to 112.25. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 3.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.