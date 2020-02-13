Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NYSE: NUS] shares went lower by -13.77% from its previous closing of $35.79, now trading at the price of $30.86, also adding -4.93 points. Is NUS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NUS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 54.07M float and a -14.23% run over in the last seven days. NUS share price has been hovering between $69.79 and $32.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NYSE:NUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.52 to 69.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] sitting at +11.63 and its Gross Margin at +76.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.80%. Its Return on Equity is 16.40, and its Return on Assets is 7.42. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NUS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.08 and P/E Ratio of 9.93. These metrics all suggest that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] earns $59,666 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 61.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] has 56.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.52 to 69.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.