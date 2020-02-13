The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] shares went higher by 1.09% from its previous closing of $20.13, now trading at the price of $20.35, also adding 0.22 points. Is MOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.51 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 342.03M float and a -4.73% run over in the last seven days. MOS share price has been hovering between $33.91 and $17.36 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 33.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at +12.41 and its Gross Margin at +15.66, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this The Mosaic Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Mosaic Company [MOS] earns $743,202 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 390.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 33.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Mosaic Company [MOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.