United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] stock went up by 0.08% or 0.08 points up from its previous closing price of $105.54. The stock reached $105.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UPS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.13% in the period of the last 7 days.

UPS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $106.77, at one point touching $105.49. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $106.77. The 52-week high currently stands at $125.31 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -4.63% after the recent low of $92.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] sitting at +10.52 and its Gross Margin at +18.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.50%. Its Return on Equity is 140.86, and its Return on Assets is 8.23. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 20.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has 886.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $93.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.