IPG Photonics Corporation [NASDAQ: IPGP] shares went higher by 0.12% from its previous closing of $147.07, now trading at the price of $147.24, also adding 0.17 points. Is IPGP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 849801 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IPGP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 35.15M float and a +2.07% run over in the last seven days. IPGP share price has been hovering between $182.17 and $113.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

IPG Photonics Corporation [NASDAQ:IPGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] sitting at +35.43 and its Gross Margin at +55.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50%. These measurements indicate that IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.11, and its Return on Assets is 16.35. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IPGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.76 and P/E Ratio of 30.49. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] earns $234,706 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.70 and its Current Ratio is 7.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] has 56.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 113.67 to 182.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 4.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation [IPGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.