Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] opened at N/A and closed at $66.27 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $66.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] had 2.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $51.34 during that period and K managed to take a rebound to $71.05 in the last 52 weeks.

Kellogg Company [NYSE:K]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 71.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 7 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kellogg Company [K]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kellogg Company [K] sitting at +10.32 and its Gross Margin at +32.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 35.90, and its Return on Assets is 5.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates K financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19. Kellogg Company [K] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.17 and P/E Ratio of 23.62. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kellogg Company [K] has 341.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 71.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kellogg Company [K] a Reliable Buy?

Kellogg Company [K] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.