KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained by 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $33.40 price per share at the time. KKR & Co. Inc. represents 850.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.36B with the latest information.

The KKR & Co. Inc. traded at the price of $33.40 with 815572 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KKR shares recorded 2.88M.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.01 to 34.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.36.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at +46.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.70%. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 20.61, and its Return on Assets is 3.59. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KKR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.