Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] saw a change by 3.37% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $193.82. The company is holding 97.93M shares with keeping 96.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 2.99% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.59%, trading +19.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 97.93M shares valued at 676467 were bought and sold.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE:LH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.53 to 188.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $187.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] sitting at +12.12 and its Gross Margin at +25.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.81, and its Return on Assets is 5.40. These metrics suggest that this Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 25.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] earns $185,793 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has 97.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.53 to 188.20. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 1.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.56. This RSI suggests that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.