Louisiana-Pacific Corporation[LPX] stock saw a move by 0.30% on Thursday, touching 665334. Based on the recent volume, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LPX shares recorded 117.12M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock additionally went up by +6.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LPX stock is set at 39.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LPX shares showcased 47.81% increase. LPX saw -0.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 55.35% compared to high within the same period of time.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.82 to 34.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.79.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] sitting at +19.47 and its Gross Margin at +26.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.70%. Its Return on Equity is 24.14, and its Return on Assets is 16.07. These metrics suggest that this Louisiana-Pacific Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] earns $577,143 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 4.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has 117.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.82 to 34.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.34. This RSI suggests that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.