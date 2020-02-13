Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE: MPW] shares went lower by -0.97% from its previous closing of $23.59, now trading at the price of $23.36, also adding -0.23 points. Is MPW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MPW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 455.10M float and a +2.64% run over in the last seven days. MPW share price has been hovering between $23.76 and $16.83 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 7 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.36.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.47, and its Return on Assets is 3.21. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.62.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 509.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 23.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.78. This RSI suggests that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.