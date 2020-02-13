Newmont Corporation [NEM] saw a change by -0.75% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $43.89. The company is holding 826.73M shares with keeping 817.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.97%, trading +18.53% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 826.73M shares valued at 4.67 million were bought and sold.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 45.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at +16.28 and its Gross Margin at +21.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.40%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.65, and its Return on Assets is 1.36. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.15 and P/E Ratio of 15.77. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Newmont Corporation [NEM] earns $300,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.21 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 826.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 45.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.