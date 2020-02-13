Orion Energy Systems, Inc.[OESX] stock saw a move by 9.15% on Thursday, touching 760501. Based on the recent volume, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OESX shares recorded 30.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] stock additionally went up by +21.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 47.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OESX stock is set at 520.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by 91.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OESX shares showcased 85.76% increase. OESX saw 6.19% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 636.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:OESX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 5.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.74.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 2 Jun (In 110 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] sitting at -9.30 and its Gross Margin at +21.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.50%. Its Return on Equity is -32.25, and its Return on Assets is -13.17. These metrics all suggest that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -20.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -35.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] earns $204,841 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] has 30.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $176.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 5.90. At its current price, it has moved up by 6.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 636.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.30, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.69. This RSI suggests that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. [OESX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.