Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] saw a change by 0.43% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.44. The company is holding 260.57M shares with keeping 257.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 7.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.24%, trading +7.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 260.57M shares valued at 2.7 million were bought and sold.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.33 to 38.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.37.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at +23.15 and its Gross Margin at +28.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.40%. Its Return on Equity is 14.90, and its Return on Assets is 6.91. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OVV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.54 and P/E Ratio of 10.05. These metrics all suggest that Ovintiv Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] earns $3,467,275 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 260.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.33 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 3.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.