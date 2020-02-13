PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] opened at N/A and closed at $75.66 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.19% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $76.56.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] had 1.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.60M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $60.40 during that period and PCAR managed to take a rebound to $81.09 in the last 52 weeks.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.40 to 81.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.66.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 5 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at +11.62 and its Gross Margin at +15.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 11.14. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 355.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.40 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.