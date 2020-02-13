Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] dipped by -4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $7.72 price per share at the time. Peabody Energy Corporation represents 101.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $786.90M with the latest information.

The Peabody Energy Corporation traded at the price of $7.72 with 2.06 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BTU shares recorded 2.05M.

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 30.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 6 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +9.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.90%. Its Return on Equity is -7.14, and its Return on Assets is -3.07. These metrics all suggest that Peabody Energy Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28. companyname [BTU] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.88.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has 101.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $786.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 30.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.