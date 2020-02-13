SCWorx Corp. [WORX] took an upward turn with a change of 11.61%, trading at the price of $2.75 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SCWorx Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 37.17K shares for that time period. WORX monthly volatility recorded 10.11%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.20%. PS value for WORX stocks is 4.26 with PB recorded at 1.98.

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 8.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 6 Apr (In 53 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SCWorx Corp. [WORX] sitting at -2233.52.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 238.90%. Its Return on Equity is -152.58, and its Return on Assets is -51.72. These metrics suggest that this SCWorx Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] earns $25,015 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.66. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] has 7.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 8.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 14.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SCWorx Corp. [WORX] a Reliable Buy?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.