Smith Micro Software, Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] shares went lower by -0.58% from its previous closing of $6.87, now trading at the price of $6.83, also adding -0.04 points. Is SMSI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 647575 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SMSI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 30.36M float and a +10.62% run over in the last seven days. SMSI share price has been hovering between $7.00 and $1.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.87.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 11 Mar (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] sitting at -3.96 and its Gross Margin at +83.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.20%. These measurements indicate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.90%. Its Return on Equity is -21.81, and its Return on Assets is -13.92. These metrics all suggest that Smith Micro Software, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -698.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] earns $171,797 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.94 and its Current Ratio is 5.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] has 38.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $264.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 7.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 279.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 8.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.80. This RSI suggests that Smith Micro Software, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.