The share price of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] inclined by $49.76, presently trading at $49.94. The company’s shares saw 52.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.69 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMTD fall by -0.89% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.83% compared to -0.45 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.66%, while additionally dropping -10.16% during the last 12 months. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $53.81. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.87% increase from the current trading price.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.69 to 57.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at +47.47 and its Gross Margin at +91.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20%. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.44, and its Return on Assets is 5.42. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 13.91. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] earns $651,637 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 546.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.69 to 57.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.