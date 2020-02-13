Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] took an upward turn with a change of 1.60%, trading at the price of $96.16 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 634.58K shares for that time period. TPX monthly volatility recorded 2.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.53%. PS value for TPX stocks is 1.80 with PB recorded at 15.37.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [NYSE:TPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.60 to 94.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] sitting at +8.83 and its Gross Margin at +40.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 72.33, and its Return on Assets is 4.37. These metrics all suggest that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 767.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 745.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.99 and P/E Ratio of 34.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] earns $435,952 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] has 55.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.60 to 94.77. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.