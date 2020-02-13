Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] opened at N/A and closed at $130.70 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $132.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] had 2.83 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.52%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $101.57 during that period and TXN managed to take a rebound to $135.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.57 to 135.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 28 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at +39.54 and its Gross Margin at +61.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80%. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.60%. Its Return on Equity is 56.05, and its Return on Assets is 28.54. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.37 and P/E Ratio of 25.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.18 and its Current Ratio is 4.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has 962.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $127.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.57 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.