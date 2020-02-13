Textron Inc. [TXT] saw a change by -0.65% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.18. The company is holding 227.95M shares with keeping 227.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.56%, trading +14.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 227.95M shares valued at 2.37 million were bought and sold.

Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.30 to 58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 15 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Textron Inc. [TXT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Textron Inc. [TXT] sitting at +8.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 15.22, and its Return on Assets is 5.57. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.78 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Textron Inc. [TXT] has 227.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.30 to 58.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 2.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Textron Inc. [TXT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Textron Inc. [TXT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.