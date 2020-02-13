The Carlyle Group Inc.[CG] stock saw a move by -1.90% on Thursday, touching 1.38 million. Based on the recent volume, The Carlyle Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CG shares recorded 342.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock additionally went up by +1.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CG stock is set at 80.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by 22.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CG shares showcased 52.93% increase. CG saw -5.52% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 90.71% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.69.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at +14.38 and its Gross Margin at +76.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.68, and its Return on Assets is 0.92. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 653.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,063.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 11.77. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] earns $1,536,727 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 342.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 2.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.