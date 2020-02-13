The share price of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] inclined by $209.82, presently trading at $214.79. The company’s shares saw 41.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $151.66 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EL jumped by +6.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.10% compared to 13.47 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.62%, while additionally gaining 40.46% during the last 12 months. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $214.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.07% increase from the current trading price.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 151.66 to 220.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $209.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 6 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] sitting at +16.95 and its Gross Margin at +77.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Equity is 39.34, and its Return on Assets is 13.88. These metrics all suggest that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.95 and P/E Ratio of 42.40. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] earns $309,063 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has 364.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $78.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 151.66 to 220.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.